Ahead of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in Kogi state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted various committees for the campaign.
In a statement by the campaign director-general, Teejay Yusuf, the PDP described the move as a step towards restoring "authentic change" to Kogi state.
Yusuf who also represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said a mix of committed youths with capacity, alongside experienced politicians from the three Senatorial zones in the State, have been carefully selected to steer the PDP’s Wada/Aro governorship campaign.
“Many Kogites worry that the ruling party in the state comprises so-called leaders who have always been associated with cooking up mischief and who will stop at nothing, including shooting a gathering of innocent people who do not believe in them but we plead for non-violence," he said.
“The present state of economic squalor, abject poverty, societal degeneration, developmental disequilibrium, infrastructural decay, moral decadence, inexplicable suffering and gross hopelessness experienced by Kogites, truly inspired the keen collective desire for genuine change, meaningful growth and development as well as the resuscitation of the Kogi dream.
“The capacity, competence and capabilities of experienced members of our campaign team and the dynamism, passion and creative abilities of our vibrant youths in the team are pointers to impactful mobilization at the grassroots,” Yusuf declared.
According to the statement, the following appointments have been made for the PDP Campaign Council and it’s committees:-
Campaign Council
Chairman: Alhaji Ibrahim Idris
Deputy Chairman: Senator Tunde Ogbeha
Secretary - Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman
Deputy DG – Badamasuyi Abdulrahman
Secretary – Farouk Yahaya
Director of Finance – Alfred Bello
Assistant DG (East)– Emmanuel Egwu
Assistant DG (West)– Sam Abaneme
Assistant DG (Central)– Moses Okino
Constituency co-ordinators
Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency - Emmanuel Omebije
Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency - Isaac Onu
Idah Federal Constituency – Aminu Suleiman
Yagba East/West/Mopa Muro Federal Constituency – T. J. Faniyi
Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency – Salman Idris
Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency - Shaba Ibrahim
Ajaokuta Federal Constituency– Haruna M. Ganaja
Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency – Abdulraheem Danga
Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency - Mohammed Omuya
Reconciliation committee
Chairman - Patrick Adaba
Deputy Chairman – Kabiru Usman Mohammed
Secretary– Henry Ojuola
Policy & strategy committee
Chairman – Saliu Atawodi
Deputy Chairman – Black Olowo
Secretary – Shola Ojo
Finance committee
Chairman - Victor Adoji
Deputy Chairman - Paul Oludoyi
Secretary – Jude Saul
Contact & mobilization committee
Chairman - Hassan Salau
Deputy Chairman - Momoh Jimoh Lawal
Secretary - Reuben Ndakoji
Public communications committee
Chairman - Dahiru Majeed
Deputy Chairman - Austin Okhai
Secretary - Johnson Musa
Publicity committee
Chairman - Bode Ogunmola
Deputy Chairman - Richard Akanmode
Secretary - Farouk Adejoh
New media committee
Chairman - Mohammed Kabir
Deputy Chairman - Samuel Olayinka
Secretary - Godwin Itopa
Election planning & monitoring
Chairman - Shuaibu Obaro
Secretary - S. B. Bello
Security committee
Chairman - Joseph Erico
Deputy Chairman - Saidu Otaru Yahaya
Secretary – Funsho Daniel
Women mobilization committee
Chairperson - Margaret Orembi
Deputy Chairperson – Jummai Musa
Secretary– Bilkisu Omosagba
Youth mobilization committee
Chairman– Stephen Onoji
Deputy Chairman– Mohammed Abdulahi
Secretary– Kingsley Mokikan
Rally and venue committee
Chairman– A. K. Saliu
Deputy Chairman– All Zonal Chairmen
Secretary– Sunday Shigaba
Logistics committee
Chairman - Suleiman Idris
Deputy Chairman - Jambright Sumonu
Secretary - John Mark
NGOs/professionals/ethnic reach-out committee
Chairman– David Ehimoni
Deputy Chairman– Daniel Olokor
Secretary - Barry Idakwo
The statement added that the comprehensive list of members of the various Committees will be released before an Inaugural meeting with the campaign Director-General, his management team and other leaders of the campaign organization and the Party very soon.
Yusuf, who expressed optimism over the party’s prospects for success at the governorship election, described the party's candidate, Engineer Musa Wada, as an experienced, well-educated personality who through diligence, dedication, commitment, competence and integrity rose to the top in his public service career.
“He has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear State," he said.