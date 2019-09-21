Ahead of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in Kogi state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted various committees for the campaign.

In a statement by the campaign director-general, Teejay Yusuf, the PDP described the move as a step towards restoring "authentic change" to Kogi state.

Yusuf who also represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said a mix of committed youths with capacity, alongside experienced politicians from the three Senatorial zones in the State, have been carefully selected to steer the PDP’s Wada/Aro governorship campaign.

“Many Kogites worry that the ruling party in the state comprises so-called leaders who have always been associated with cooking up mischief and who will stop at nothing, including shooting a gathering of innocent people who do not believe in them but we plead for non-violence," he said.

“The present state of economic squalor, abject poverty, societal degeneration, developmental disequilibrium, infrastructural decay, moral decadence, inexplicable suffering and gross hopelessness experienced by Kogites, truly inspired the keen collective desire for genuine change, meaningful growth and development as well as the resuscitation of the Kogi dream.

“The capacity, competence and capabilities of experienced members of our campaign team and the dynamism, passion and creative abilities of our vibrant youths in the team are pointers to impactful mobilization at the grassroots,” Yusuf declared.

According to the statement, the following appointments have been made for the PDP Campaign Council and it’s committees:-

Campaign Council

Chairman: Alhaji Ibrahim Idris

Deputy Chairman: Senator Tunde Ogbeha

Secretary - Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman

Deputy DG – Badamasuyi Abdulrahman

Secretary – Farouk Yahaya

Director of Finance – Alfred Bello

Assistant DG (East)– Emmanuel Egwu

Assistant DG (West)– Sam Abaneme

Assistant DG (Central)– Moses Okino

Constituency co-ordinators

Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency - Emmanuel Omebije

Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency - Isaac Onu

Idah Federal Constituency – Aminu Suleiman

Yagba East/West/Mopa Muro Federal Constituency – T. J. Faniyi

Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency – Salman Idris

Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency - Shaba Ibrahim

Ajaokuta Federal Constituency– Haruna M. Ganaja

Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency – Abdulraheem Danga

Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency - Mohammed Omuya

Reconciliation committee

Chairman - Patrick Adaba

Deputy Chairman – Kabiru Usman Mohammed

Secretary– Henry Ojuola

Policy & strategy committee

Chairman – Saliu Atawodi

Deputy Chairman – Black Olowo

Secretary – Shola Ojo

Finance committee

Chairman - Victor Adoji

Deputy Chairman - Paul Oludoyi

Secretary – Jude Saul

Contact & mobilization committee

Chairman - Hassan Salau

Deputy Chairman - Momoh Jimoh Lawal

Secretary - Reuben Ndakoji

Public communications committee

Chairman - Dahiru Majeed

Deputy Chairman - Austin Okhai

Secretary - Johnson Musa

Publicity committee

Chairman - Bode Ogunmola

Deputy Chairman - Richard Akanmode

Secretary - Farouk Adejoh

New media committee

Chairman - Mohammed Kabir

Deputy Chairman - Samuel Olayinka

Secretary - Godwin Itopa

Election planning & monitoring

Chairman - Shuaibu Obaro

Secretary - S. B. Bello

Security committee

Chairman - Joseph Erico

Deputy Chairman - Saidu Otaru Yahaya

Secretary – Funsho Daniel

Women mobilization committee

Chairperson - Margaret Orembi

Deputy Chairperson – Jummai Musa

Secretary– Bilkisu Omosagba

Youth mobilization committee

Chairman– Stephen Onoji

Deputy Chairman– Mohammed Abdulahi

Secretary– Kingsley Mokikan

Rally and venue committee

Chairman– A. K. Saliu

Deputy Chairman– All Zonal Chairmen

Secretary– Sunday Shigaba

Logistics committee

Chairman - Suleiman Idris

Deputy Chairman - Jambright Sumonu

Secretary - John Mark

NGOs/professionals/ethnic reach-out committee

Chairman– David Ehimoni

Deputy Chairman– Daniel Olokor

Secretary - Barry Idakwo

The statement added that the comprehensive list of members of the various Committees will be released before an Inaugural meeting with the campaign Director-General, his management team and other leaders of the campaign organization and the Party very soon.

Yusuf, who expressed optimism over the party’s prospects for success at the governorship election, described the party's candidate, Engineer Musa Wada, as an experienced, well-educated personality who through diligence, dedication, commitment, competence and integrity rose to the top in his public service career.

“He has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear State," he said.