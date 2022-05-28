PDP considers shifting presidential primary - Party source

The PDP looked set to conduct the all important presidential primary on Saturday, May 28, 2022, as the venue, the mainbowl of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, has already been decorated in the party's colours.

It was also gathered that the 811 delegates expected to elect the party's flag bearer for the 2023 election have settled in the nation's capital

However, the source told Pulse that the party may conduct an opening ceremony and announce the postponement at the event.

When asked about the reason behind this possible decision, the source declined to state any.

Recall that Pulse had earlier reported that there is an air of uncertainty over the PDP's Presidential primaries scheduled to hold today.

This stemmed from the failure of the National Organizing Committee to commence accreditation of journalists and stakeholders for the convention as earlier scheduled.

The committee had announced that accreditation will start by 6:am on Saturday, however, the Pulse correspondent on ground confirmed that the process didn't get underway until around 10:am.

Journalists and stakeholders who arrived the party headquarters at Wuse Zone five were made to wait as the National Working Committee (NWC) was said to be locked in a meeting.

The primaries will be contested by 13 aspirants after the former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi and another aspirant, Muhammed Hayatu-Deen, pulled out of the race.