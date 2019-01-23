The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his comment on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu described Obasanjo as an election rigger without peer, adding that the former President is responsible for most of the flaws in the Nigerian political economy since 1999.

The APC leader made the remark while responding to allegations made by the former President.

What Obasanjo said

Obasanjo, in a state of the nation address, accused President Buhari of planning to rig the upcoming elections.

The former President also said that the Federal Government has hired collation officers who will present fake results during the elections.

Obasanjo then urged Buhari to return home peacefully, saying that Nigerians deserve more than he can offer.

The former President also accused the Federal Government of empowering Boko Haram through the payment of ransom.

Disrespectful and reckless

The PDP, in its response, described Tinubu’s response as reckless and disrespectful.

Channels TV reports that the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said “His reliance on rigging was typified in the Osun election where results were manipulated in order not to “disgrace” the fading politics of the Asiwaju of Lagos.

“Let it be placed on record that the story of that election has not been fully told by Tinubu in his snide remarks against President Obasanjo. He chose to be silent on that phone call which was clandestinely put across to Abuja, consequent upon which INEC declared an election already won by the PDP, as inconclusive. Since the matter is in court, we will not join Tinubu in abusing court processes

“It is also important to state that the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, did not also claim to have rigged election in the South West. However, if Tinubu today denies his affinity with Atiku Abubakar, which is well known in the entire nation, then he can deny even his own existence.

“It is on record that President Obasanjo and PDP genuinely fought corruption in this country. With the establishment of ICPC, EFCC, SFIU in the police as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to investigate economic crimes and corruption activities, as well as the trial of Nigerians, believed to have committed wrongdoings.

“Under President Obasanjo, there were no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, unlike what we are witnessing today, in which corruption has become pervasive under the nose of President Buhari in the presidential villa”.

Speaking on the TraderMoni initiative of the Federal Government, the PDP said “The PDP believes that Asiwaju of Lagos has not read and like President Buhari is also unaware that the same poor people which Osinbajo claimed to be helping with his ‘TraderMoni’ voodoo, chased him out of the UTC market in Abuja.

“In modern-day governance, leaders do not give handouts to the citizens, they create an enabling environment for them to prosper. We challenge Asiwaju of Lagos to go round the markets of Idumota, Alaba, Ikeja Yaba and ask the traders if the N10,000 has yielded them the profit to purchase hotels, oil companies, airlines, and tax collecting agencies.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier rubbished the TraderMoni initiative, describing it as an idiotic programme.