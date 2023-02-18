ADVERTISEMENT
PDP condemns attack on its party chieftain by thugs in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party says the attack, which occurred on Thursday night forced the party to put on hold its campaign rally.

PDP Logo. (PDP)
The condemnation is contained in a press statement in Abakaliki on Friday by Mr Moses Idika, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of PDP Campaign Council.

Idika noted that the attack, which occurred on Thursday night forced the party to put on hold its campaign rally already fixed to hold in Ofoke’s compound in Izzi area on Friday.

“The thugs came with two Sienna buses on Thursday night swooped on the residence of Ofoke with AK 47 and pump action rifles.

“They ravaged the entire compound in a hail of gunshots, leaving in their trail destruction and hundreds of expended bullets shells.

We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the National Security Adviser (NSA), and other security agencies to step in to stop the enemies plan to truncate the electoral process in Ebonyi.

“The politicians fueling this crisis should be reminded that self-preservation is an inherent right of everyone and no one has the monopoly of violence,” Idika said.

