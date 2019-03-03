The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

According to Vanguard, suspected thugs attacked the Governor at Lafiyawo village on his way from the airport.

This was made known to newsmen on Sunday, March 3, 2019, by Dahiru Hassan Kera, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity committee of the PDP Campaign Council.

The statement reads: “We wish to call on the attention of the public and security agencies in the State over the criminal and provocative actions recently launched by the opposition All Progressive Party (APC) in the State on Government officials, our party and supporters on Saturday 2nd March, 2019.

“The stoning of the convoy of the Executive Governor of the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Talban Gombe at Lafiyawo village, an outskirt of Gombe town while he was coming from the airport and also at Jekadafari part of the town where two of our cars were burnt down by Kalare supporters must be condemned by all well meaning people of the State and the perpetrators brought to book.

“These actions of the APC clearly brings back the dark memories of the activities of Kalare thugs who are known for killing, maiming and destroying properties of political opponents.

“It is a known fact that the Dankwambo administration, with it good intention for the youths, had done its best by rehabilitating the dreaded Kalare thugs and involving them into meaningful ventures in skill acquisition programmes as well as engaging them as ward, traffic and sanitation marshals.

“We state categorically that politics should not be a do or die affair, but unfortunately, the APC is trying to use intimidation and coercion to force themselves on the of Gombe State even when they are not popular.

“We call on our supporters to remain calm and law-abiding in the face of this provocation and allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work. We also call on the security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police, to fish out the perpetrators of these unpatriotic crimes and be prosecuted before the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The PDP will never allow itself to be cowed or intimidated to submit to this violent way of politicking just for the sake of acquiring political power. We are fully on the ground and will follow all legal and Democratic processes to retain power in Gombe State because know that the people of Gombe State are fully with us.”