The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

It alleged that the hoodlums embarked on rampage, invading polling units where they were attacking PDP members and supporters with dangerous weapons, chasing them away from the polling units and preventing them from voting.

It alleged that in Gama ward, evidence abounds of how the thugs attacked and unleashed terror on PDP members during which four of PDP members where feared killed and many more injured.

The party called on PDP formation in the state to immediately activate legitimate defence mechanism to protect its members and supporters in the state.

ALSO READ: Tribunal declares PDP’s Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election, sacks APC's Oyetola

Furthermore, the PDP has taken stock of all the aggression in Kano and will use all legitimate means to ensure that all those who perpetuated violence against our members are lawfully tracked down and brought tobook, the party said.