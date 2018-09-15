news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged freezing of the bank accounts of Senator Ademola Adeleke and some of his family members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

There was also a report that the anti-graft agency blocked singer, Davido’s bank account.

According to Punch, the PDP said the move is oppressive, tyrannical and provocative.

It also called on President Buhari to order the EFCC to unfreeze the bank account of Senator Adeleke, who is the party’s guber candidate in the upcoming Osun governorship election.

APC is afraid

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) ” is mortally afraid of our candidate and has been seeking ways to undermine his electoral fortunes.”

“Such savage attack on innocent citizens confirms the viciousness of the Buhari-led APC administration to use any means whatsoever to subjugate Nigerians and appropriate power to itself at all cost,” Ologbondiyan added.

Dele Momodu reacts

Dele Momodu, the owner of ovation magazine, also reacted to the alleged freezing of bank accounts belonging to the Adelekes.

Momodu, in a post on Twitter, expressed his disbelief and called on God to save Nigeria.