The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan suspects that there might be widespread violence during the polls. When it happens, it will have been sponsored by the opposition APC.

Ologbondiyan in the statement refers to a comment by Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu who is Nigeria's National Secretary Adviser. The PDP's spokesperson refers to an alert earlier given by the defense personnel warning that some persons with interest in the outcome of the elections are planning to disrupt it with violence.

"By every evidence and material facts, the political party and candidate that are not certain of their fate in the election have proven to be the APC and its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who have continued to exhibit acts of frustration over fear of imminent electoral loss," the PDP shares in the press release.

Since Buhari's decision on Friday, January 25, 2019, suspending the Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, many of the critics of the president have interpreted it to be an attempt to have familiar faces in positions that will make the post-election phase smooth for him if he wins.

Despite pressure from home and abroad, the president has insisted that the temporary removal of the Chief Judge is needed to protect the dignity of the judiciary while its head is being called for not declaring his assets.

The PDP has termed this as an act of arrogance.

"It is instructive to note that instead of heeding this warning, the Buhari Presidency and the APC, in their arrogance and desperation, resorted to blackmailing and vilifying the international community, thereby further confirming that they are not ready for a peaceful, free and fair election."

The PDP claims it is interested in "the successful conduct of the February 16, 2019 Presidential election". It is willing to make it come to pass according to the spokesman.