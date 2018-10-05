Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP chieftain says Tambuwal can fix Nigeria's ailing economy

Presidential Primary PDP chieftain says Tambuwal will fix Nigeria's ailing economy if handed ticket

Imansuangbon said the call became imperative due to Tambuwal’s past records as a visionary leader, game changer and a detribalised Nigerian.

  • Published:
PDP chieftain says Tambuwal can fix Nigeria's ailing economy play

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

(The Nation)

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuangbon, has called on Nigerians to support the candidacy of Aminu Tambuwal ahead of the 2019 general election, because the Sokoto governor is capable of fixing an ailing Nigerian economy.

Tambuwal’s fate will be decided alongside 12 others in a presidential primary election holding this weekend in the South-South city of Port Harcourt.

Addressing delegates in Edo State, Imansuangbon said the call became imperative due to Tambuwal’s past records as a visionary leader, game changer and a detribalised Nigerian.

He said, “Tambuwal is experienced. I believe in him and his candidacy.  I have confidence in him because I believe he will fix the Nigerian economy, create jobs for the youth, stabilise the country, tackle insecurity genuinely and restore citizens’ confidence in democracy.”

Other aspirants jostling for the PDP presidential ticket are Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students...bullet
2 Ambode Tinubu explains why he fell out with Lagos Governorbullet
3 In Katsina Ex-PDP governorship candidate defects to APCbullet

Related Articles

PDP Presidential Primary This group tells PDP delegates that Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a beating
Osun Governorship Election Saraki, Dogara protest at INEC's office over result
Opinion Is Atiku an inch away from the PDP presidential ticket?
Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket in Senate President's district
PDP Primary Meet the 5 major aspirants fighting for opposition party's presidential ticket
Presidential Primary Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security

Politics

Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
PDP Presidential Primary This group tells PDP delegates that Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a beating
New cultist hides in mum's house after painful initiation
In Lagos APC Primaries: Party supporters clash in Ikorodu, Badagry
Wike says Buhari should admit he has failed
Presidential Primary Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security
Jimi Agbaje wins PDP governorship ticket, to battle Sanwo-Olu
2019 Elections Jimi Agbaje to battle for Lagos governor with Sanwo-Olu as he wins PDP's ticket
X
Advertisement