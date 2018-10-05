PDP chieftain says Tambuwal can fix Nigeria's ailing economy

news

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuangbon, has called on Nigerians to support the candidacy of Aminu Tambuwal ahead of the 2019 general election, because the Sokoto governor is capable of fixing an ailing Nigerian economy.

Tambuwal’s fate will be decided alongside 12 others in a presidential primary election holding this weekend in the South-South city of Port Harcourt.

Addressing delegates in Edo State, Imansuangbon said the call became imperative due to Tambuwal’s past records as a visionary leader, game changer and a detribalised Nigerian.

He said, “Tambuwal is experienced. I believe in him and his candidacy. I have confidence in him because I believe he will fix the Nigerian economy, create jobs for the youth, stabilise the country, tackle insecurity genuinely and restore citizens’ confidence in democracy.”

Other aspirants jostling for the PDP presidential ticket are Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.