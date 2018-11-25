Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP challenges Buhari to a debate with Atiku

PDP challenges Buhari to a debate with Atiku

The PDP made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

  • Published:
PDP challenges Buhari to debate with Atiku play

Atiku Abubakar and Muhammadu Buhari

(PRNigeria)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Buhari to a debate with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party said “President Buhari must face Atiku in person, as Nigerians are not ready to accept any representation, whosoever, from him. If, as a Commander-In-Chief, Mr President cannot face a political debate, how then can he vigorously engage international competitors?”

According to Vanguard, the PDP made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

It also accused the President of abandoning soldiers waging war against Boko Haram in the North-East.

“Mr. President should explain why he has been insensitive to the killing of citizens and soldiers by marauders and insurgents, particularly, given allegations that he has been distracting the Armed forces by dragging them to participate in his re-election campaign.

“Nigerians recall that at the time our troops were being attacked by insurgents, our service chiefs were attending the launch of President Buhari’s “Next Level” campaign mantra, stolen from a foreign institute.

“Nigerians await President Buhari to answer to the humongous corruption in his administration; why he has failed to fulfill any of his 2015 campaign promises and why he cannot show any key development project he initiated and completed in his three and half years in office,” PDP added.

False promises

The party also alleged that Buhari used propaganda and false promises to get into power.

Adding that “President Buhari must be ready to face the over 40 million Nigerians who lost their jobs and millions more whose businesses have folded up due to his incompetence and harsh economic policies.

“He must face the victims of human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests and arbitrary detention under his administration.

 “President Buhari came to power through false promises and propaganda. Now, the day of reckoning has come and he cannot run away from his failures.

ALSO READ: Buhari will lose 2019 election, Economist Magazine says

 “On our part, our candidate is ready to face President Buhari, one-on-one. He has his scorecard in governance and his blueprint for national rebirth; wealth creation, youth empowerment and building a prosperous nation, which has become dominant among the aspirations of Nigerians.”

Recently, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made it clear that it is not necessary for Buhari to participate in a presidential debate.

The minister said this while answering questions during an interview on Arise News Television on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 How Amaechi was insulted and told to 'sit down'bullet
2 2019 Election: Sultan urges Nigerians to hold President Buhari to his...bullet
3 President Jonathan marked as "Nigeria’s worst political mistake"bullet

Related Articles

Atiku turbaned as 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate, as he turns 72
Ezekwesili mourns fallen soldiers, calls for death figures
Fayose criticises Buhari’s ‘late response’ to Metele attack
A Commander-in-Chief does not prophesy in war – Okupe tells Buhari
SGF urges APC members to bury grievances for better outing
Buhari warns against politicising death of soldiers
Oba Akiolu praises Buhari, says Obasanjo is Nigeria’s problem

Politics

Senator Ita Enang
President Buhari directed us to campaign on issues — Sen. Enang
5 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections
Catholic bishop decries IPOB’s call for boycott of 2019 polls
Buhari's 800m walk shows he is fit for a second term - Garba Shehu
Buhari has performed well, deserves a second term- North East APC stakeholders
PDP, Dogara hail Atiku at 72
PDP, Dogara hail Atiku at 72
X
Advertisement