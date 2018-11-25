PDP challenges Buhari to a debate with Atiku

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Buhari to a debate with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party said “President Buhari must face Atiku in person, as Nigerians are not ready to accept any representation, whosoever, from him. If, as a Commander-In-Chief, Mr President cannot face a political debate, how then can he vigorously engage international competitors?”

According to Vanguard, the PDP made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

It also accused the President of abandoning soldiers waging war against Boko Haram in the North-East.

“Mr. President should explain why he has been insensitive to the killing of citizens and soldiers by marauders and insurgents, particularly, given allegations that he has been distracting the Armed forces by dragging them to participate in his re-election campaign.

“Nigerians recall that at the time our troops were being attacked by insurgents, our service chiefs were attending the launch of President Buhari’s “Next Level” campaign mantra, stolen from a foreign institute.

“Nigerians await President Buhari to answer to the humongous corruption in his administration; why he has failed to fulfill any of his 2015 campaign promises and why he cannot show any key development project he initiated and completed in his three and half years in office,” PDP added.

False promises

The party also alleged that Buhari used propaganda and false promises to get into power.

Adding that “President Buhari must be ready to face the over 40 million Nigerians who lost their jobs and millions more whose businesses have folded up due to his incompetence and harsh economic policies.

“He must face the victims of human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests and arbitrary detention under his administration.

“President Buhari came to power through false promises and propaganda. Now, the day of reckoning has come and he cannot run away from his failures.

“On our part, our candidate is ready to face President Buhari, one-on-one. He has his scorecard in governance and his blueprint for national rebirth; wealth creation, youth empowerment and building a prosperous nation, which has become dominant among the aspirations of Nigerians.”

Recently, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made it clear that it is not necessary for Buhari to participate in a presidential debate.

The minister said this while answering questions during an interview on Arise News Television on Thursday, November 15, 2018.