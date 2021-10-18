RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP chairmanship: I won’t withdraw from court - Secondus

Mr Uche Secondus, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says he has no intention of withdrawing the case challenging his removal from court.

PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus
Mr Ike Abonyi, his Media Adviser disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Abonyi said that Secondus was in court to seek for justice as well as save the party from manipulations.

“The attention of the media office of Secondus has been drawn to an unsubstantiated report claiming that he is under pressure to withdraw his case against the party from court.

“The truth which the said news did not state is that Secondus is not in court against the party, but was dragged to court by persons bent on hijacking the soul of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the media office wishes to restate that Secondus is really under pressure for justice and will seek it anywhere to save the party from destruction,” he said.

Abonyi said that the party leaders were aware of the situation and knew what to do to rectify the problem.

“Nothing short of justice will save PDP from the current situation.

“For avoidance of doubt, the justice Secondus is seeking is as enshrined in the party’s constitution which is supreme.

“The constitution states clearly how a national chairman and any national officer can be sanctioned even where there is a known breach, talk less of where there is none,” he said.

