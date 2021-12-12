RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Chairman: We’ll reclaim National Assembly, 25 states in 2023

Authors:

bayo wahab

Ayu urged Nigerian youths not to lose hope in the country because of ‘bad policies’ of the current Federal Government.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)
PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu says the opposition party is determined to reclaim at least 25 states and the National Assembly in 2023.

Recommended articles

Ayu said this on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at a thanksgiving service/reception held in his honour at the Aper-Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said, “We are determined to reclaim at least 25 states in this country. We determined to claim the two national assembly seats. We will stop the drift of people who migrated from the PDP to other parties. We shall move on a serious drive for more people in the party.”

Ayu also said the PDP would wrestle Ekiti and Osun state from the ruling party in the upcoming governorship elections in the states.

The party chairman further urged Nigerian youths not to lose hope in the country because of ‘bad policies’ of the current Federal Government.

He said, “Nigeria is not going to break up. Nigeria will remain united, productive, respected and be at the forefront of world affairs.

“Every single member of the PDP will be carried along.

“It is the only way we shall rebuild our party. The PDP will fight tooth and nail to win Ekiti and Osun elections.

“Those mistakes which made us lose the election in the past will be corrected.”

Ayu also predicted the downfall of the ruling All Progressives Congress by March/April 2023, saying the ruling party is a contraption.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Chairman: We’ll reclaim National Assembly, 25 states in 2023

PDP Chairman: We’ll reclaim National Assembly, 25 states in 2023

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges

Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lagos

Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lagos

President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

Trending

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande, Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Olusegun Osoba flanked by Senators that flew to London to wish him quick recovery from knee surgery (Parrot Nigeria)

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]