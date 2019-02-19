The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has warned members and leaders of the party not to snatch ballot boxes.

Secondus said this on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja.

#SnatchAtYourOwnRisk

President Buhari, on Monday, February 18, 2019, threatened those planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections.

He said "Anybody who decides to snatch boxes or lead thugs to disturb it, maybe that's the last unlawful action you'll take.

"I really gave the military and the police order to be ruthless. We're not going to be blamed that we want to rig elections. I want Nigerians to be respected. Let them vote whoever they want across the parties.

"I'm going to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch boxes or to disturb the voting system, he'll do it at the expense of his own life."

You are not God

According to Channels TV, the PDP chairman, in his reaction, said “Why do you want to kill your countrymen and women for the sake of elections, that you must be a President?

“You know you are not God. Buhari, I am addressing you, you know you are not God and I am convinced that God is going to unseat you because all your actions in the last three years are against the people of Nigeria.

”Mr Secondus also accused the President of what he described as insensitivity towards the killing of Nigerians in the North East.

“Hunger, killings unemployment, you are not sensitive to it, when they kill in Plateau, you can’t make such a profound statement but when it concerns you, you want people to die so that you can be President?”

Senate President Bukola Saraki has also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is working hard to ensure that the election scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019, will not hold.