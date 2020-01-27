Barely two weeks after the Supreme court nullified the election victory of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Charles Ezekwem has resigned from his role.

Recall that having nullified Ihedioha's election, the Supreme Court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the legitimate winner of the state governorship election.

In a letter dated Saturday, January 25, 2020, the Imo PDP chairman explained that his decision to dump the party is based on the 'prevailing circumstances' in the state chapter.

Ezekwem also disclosed that he resigned as a member of the party in his ward at Okigwe local government area of Imo.

The letter read, “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party vis-a-vis my present standing as the State Chairman of the PDP Imo State and after due consultation with my family, and with the approval of my supporters, I hereby tender my resignation as PDP Chairman Imo State; also as a member of the party in the ward of Okigwe LGA which has been duly communicated to the Ward Chairman.

“I thank the teaming population of PDP Imo State who thoughtfully elected me as their State Chairman, I sincerely regret all the inconveniences the party faced. I thank the party for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

A few days ago, nine lawmakers of the Imo House of Assembly defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Action Alliance (AA).