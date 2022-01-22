RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

Bayo Wahab

The party chieftains arrived at Obasanjo's residence at about 12:25 pm.

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta (Daily Trust)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorcha Ayu, former governors and members of the party’s national working committee on Saturday, January 22, 2022, visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The Chieftains of the opposition party reportedly arrived at the ex-president’s penthouse residence at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at about 12:25 pm.

Some of the PDP chieftains that paid a visit to the ex-president include Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido, Olusegun Mimiko, Liyel Imoke, and Donald Duke.

The Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and other party officials were also part of the team that stormed the ex-president's residence.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

