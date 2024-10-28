ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Segun Adeyemi

The NPC has called for an investigation into the electoral irregularities, asserting that the people's voice must be respected to preserve genuine democracy in Kano.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Getty Images]
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

PDP chairman Alhaji Yusuf Ado Kibiya stated the elections were "completely truncated," prompting the party to withdraw its participation due to a lack of integrity and fairness.

Kibiya urged citizens to join the PDP in fostering a more transparent and accountable government, asserting, "The time for change is now, and together we will succeed."

READ ALSO: NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed a vision for enhancing democracy and developing a ten-year plan to tackle Kano's social, educational, and economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the NPC condemned the elections as a "sham" and a violation of democracy, noting that despite a Federal High Court ruling displacing New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf proceeded with the polls.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf swears in 44 newly elected Kano LG chairmen

Dr Kunle Solomon of the NPC labelled the elections "comedy taken too far," claiming they lacked legitimacy and engaged minors in the voting process.

Solomon highlighted the importance of upholding the rule of law, stating, "Governor Yusuf's actions undermine the democratic process and demonstrate a disturbing disregard for the Constitution."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPC has called for an investigation into the electoral irregularities, asserting that the people's voice must be respected to preserve genuine democracy in Kano.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

L-R: Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and PDP acting chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

L-R: SDP Benson Akingboye and APC's Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. [Facebook]

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa