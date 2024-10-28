'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

PDP chairman Alhaji Yusuf Ado Kibiya stated the elections were "completely truncated," prompting the party to withdraw its participation due to a lack of integrity and fairness.

Kibiya urged citizens to join the PDP in fostering a more transparent and accountable government, asserting, "The time for change is now, and together we will succeed."

He expressed a vision for enhancing democracy and developing a ten-year plan to tackle Kano's social, educational, and economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the NPC condemned the elections as a "sham" and a violation of democracy, noting that despite a Federal High Court ruling displacing New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf proceeded with the polls.

Dr Kunle Solomon of the NPC labelled the elections "comedy taken too far," claiming they lacked legitimacy and engaged minors in the voting process.

Solomon highlighted the importance of upholding the rule of law, stating, "Governor Yusuf's actions undermine the democratic process and demonstrate a disturbing disregard for the Constitution."

