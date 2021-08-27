PDP caucus proposes October for national convention

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of the caucus meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who said that the venue of the convention was yet to be determined, added that the recommendation would be submitted to the National Executive Council (NEC) for ratification.

“We have just rose from our 40th meeting of the national caucus of our great party, PDP, where we have resolved to submit to the NEC of our party tomorrow recommendation from the national working committee for the National Convention of our party to be held between Friday Oct. 30 and Saturday Oct. 31.

“The venue will be determined tomorrow by the NEC.

“Also this distinguish body had empaneled eight distinguish leaders of our party under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark.

“The committee is to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of court so that all court matters can be now withdrawn and then for normalcy to continue to return to the party,” he said.

Tambuwal appealed to all well meaning members of PDP in the interest of the party to shield their swords and embrace peace, saying Nigerians was waiting for PDP.

“I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally,” he said.

Tambuwal responding to question on if the meeting discussed the new court order from Kebbi State High Court order that reinstated Mr Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman, said the party was yet to be served the order.

“In view of the fact that we are yet to receive that court order, we empanel this committee. It is part of what this committee is going to look at via the party and all the parties involved accordingly,” Tambuwal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although Secondus had returned to office, the caucus meeting was presided over by the party’s acting national chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi.

Speaking earlier, Tambuwal assured PDP caucus that the governors were working together for the benefits of the party and the country.

He said that with the assemblage of PDP personalities at the meeting no issue could remain insurmountable.

“The governors of the party are ready to continue to work for the party, for their respective states for us to continue to deliver good governance. I believe at the end of this meeting we shall see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Tambuwal said.

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe said that the PDP National Assembly caucus was behind effort to make PDP chart a way for Nigeria.

Abaribe said the National Assembly was aware that Nigerians were waiting for PDP to show the way.