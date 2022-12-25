ADVERTISEMENT
PDP candidate thrills worshippers, fans at night vigil

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP Lagos State gubernatorial running mate, Mrs Funke Akindele, has thrilled worshippers and her fans at Celestial Christmas Eve night vigil, Imeko, Ogun.

Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
The Lagos deputy governor hopeful had a tough time walking through the crowd to the stage, where she thrilled the congregation with special praise songs in appreciation for God’s grace and mercy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akindele, flattered by the shout of Jennifer that rented the air, told the people that she was not new to the camp.

The congregation could not hold back their excitement as the artiste-turned-politician began to sing, expressing gratitude for the worship.

Some of the worshippers rushed to hug her and take pictures after the session.

Speaking after singing, Akindele said she was in the place to worship God.

She said that everyone needed God’s grace to forge ahead in life without which one might be subjected to a life of despair.

“God has been my refuge for years and only Him is my confidence because He cannot fail,” she said.

NAN reports that the Christmas eve vigil which attracted many worshippers across the country, was held at the home of the late Baba Oshoffa in Imoke, and it ended early Sunday morning.

