Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer in the state, declared the result on Sunday evening at the State headquarters of INEC in Ibadan.

Ogundipe, said that Makinde scored 515,621 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) who garnered 357,982 votes.

The Returning Officer, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, disclosed that there were 2,934,107 registered voters in the state with 940,211 voters accredited for the election.

”The governorship election recorded 916,860 valid votes, 20,685 rejected votes and 937,545 total votes cast.

”PDP candidate won in 28 of the 33 local government areas of the state while Adelabu of APC won in five local government areas,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the PDP won in Ibadan North West Local Government Area with 20,715 votes as against 10,221 votes of APC.

In Ibarapa East, PDP polled 13,002 to defeat APC which scored 8,646, also PDP was victorious in Atiba local government area with 14,636 as against 9,690 votes of the APC.

Other local government areas where PDP won were Kajola, Ido, Iseyin, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Afijio, Orelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Ogbomosho South and Atisbo

The PDP candidate also won Ibarapa Central, Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Akinyele, Ona-ara and Ibadan South West.

NAN also reports that APC won in Ogbomosho North with 14, 442 votes while PDP scored 13,035.

In Orire and Surulere local government areas, APC scored 15,810 and 14,168 while PDP garnered 9,856 and 7, 505 respectively.

APC also won in Ogo Oluwa and Irepo with 9,547 and 7862 respectively while PDP scored 6152 and 7633 respectively.

Meanwhile, PDP won 26 seats in the State House of Assembly election also held on Saturday and APC won five seats while African Democratic Party(ADP) won one seat.

Result of the supplementary election for the Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency also revealed that Mr Muraina Ajibola, PDP candidate was declared winner with 14,773 votes.