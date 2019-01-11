The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has congratulated the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the President-elect, Mr Felix Tshiekedi, for his victory at the just concluded election in that country.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the defeat of ruling party’s candidate, Mr Emmanuel Shadary, is a pointer to the impending PDP’s victory in the Feb. 16, presidential election.

“It is instructive to note that the people of DRC asserted their power of control and prevailed in enthroning the leadership of their choice, noting that such determination is inevitable in the Feb. 16, presidential election in Nigeria.

“The victory of opposition candidate and particularly the relegation of the ruling party to third position in the election in spite of the daunting challenges is a confidence booster for Nigerians on Atiku Abubakar’s victory,’’ he said.

Ologbondiyan added: “Nigerians should not also forget that in March 2018, opposition candidate in Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio defeated the ruling party’s candidate.

“In December 2017, opposition George Weah defeated the sitting Vice President Joseph Boakai of Liberia while in December 2016, opposition party’s candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo defeated the incumbent President of Ghana, John Mahama.

“Those relying on rigging to shortchange Nigerians on Feb. 16 should therefore be reminded, that as demonstrated in the DRC, the power of the people remains greater than the power of this nepotistic few.’’

Ologbondiyan called on all Nigerians to remain resolute in the national resolve to vote in the PDP candidate, Abubakar, as the next president to restore good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity in the land.