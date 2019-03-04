The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the immediate release of the Deputy Director General (Admin) of its Presidential Campaign Organization, Tanimu Turaki from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement issued to Pulse by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the anti-graft agency arrested Turaki on Monday, March 4, 2019, when he went to endorse a bail document for Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Abdullahi, who is the Finance Director of Atiku’s group of companies, was arrested on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Ologbondiyan said Turaki’s arrest is part of the government’s plot to stop the PDP presidential candidate from contesting the result of the just concluded Presidential election in court.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands the immediate and unconditional release of the Deputy Director General (Admin) of its Presidential Campaign Organization, Barr. Tanimu Turaki SAN, who was arrest today by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for no just cause.

The party says Tanimu Turaki’s arrest and detention is part of the grand plot by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use state apparatus of power to intimidate PDP leaders and scuttle PDP’s determination to reclaim our February 23, 2019 Presidential election victory in court.

Since the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP expressed our unwavering determination to reclaim our victory at the tribunal, being armed with overwhelming evidence, our leaders have been subjected to escalated harassments, constant threats, blackmails, cajoling and contrivances by the APC to drop our legal option.

It is instructive to state that Tanimu Turaki was arrested and detained upon invitation by the EFCC to endorse a bail document for the Finance Director of Atiku Abubakar’s company, Babalele Abdullahi, who was arrested earlier by the commission over flimsy allegations.

The PDP, however, states in clear terms that the APC and the Buhari Presidency are fighting a lost battle as no amount of harassment and threats will ever make the party to buckle in its determination to take back the mandate, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

Nigerians are resolute on this struggle to reclaim the mandate freely given to Atiku Abubakar at the polls and the PDP will pursue this decision to its logical end and secure justice for the Nigerian people.

Meanwhile, the EFCC, in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, says it has commenced investigations into money laundering allegations leveled against Abdullahi, Atiku’s son-in-law.