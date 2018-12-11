Pulse.ng logo
PDP calls for Doyin Okupe’s unconditional release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the unconditional release of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). play

According to the PDP, Okupe was reportedly arrested and detained by the anti-graft agency on Monday, December 10, 2018.

Daily Post reports, the PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said Okupe’s arrest is part of the presidency’s plot to muzzle the opposition.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement issued to newsmen, also accused President Buhari of playing politics of wickedness.

The statement reads: “We invite Nigerians to note that the EFCC was unleashed on Dr. Okupe with fabricated charges, just because of his criticisms of the misrule of the Buhari administration, particularly, his last Wednesday’s demand to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare President Buhari as not validly nominated as a Presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

“Since this comment, Dr. Okupe has been threatened, harassed and his home raided by officials of the EFCC last Saturday over claims of cyberstalking, which they could not substantiate, only for the commission to arrest and detain him on Monday.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the EFCC, under President Buhari, has been turned to a militant wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hound, intimidate, harass and even extort money from opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be opposed to Mr. President’s ill-fated re-election bid.

“If the EFCC has not been compromised by the Buhari President, why has it not invited or even questioned officials of the Presidency indicted for corruption or the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, over alleged extortion of billions of naira from his party members, for which he even had to flee the country?

ALSO READ: EFCC raids apartment owned by Atiku's sons hunting for dollars

“Why has the EFCC not invited the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and President Buhari’s close relatives, who were recently mentioned by a suspect, Amina Mohammed, as being involved in serial looting of public resources?

“Moreover, instead of using their so-called technology and intelligence to harass and extort money from innocent, harmless and law-abiding citizens, we challenge our now well-trained EFCC officials to join our security agencies and deploy their technology in the fight against terrorism in the North East.”

Dr. Doyin Okupe was the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

