PDP calls Buruji Kashamu a clown on a journey to nowhere

PDP calls Kashamu a 'clown' for parading as party's Ogun governorship candidate

The national body of PDP faulted the lawmaker's candidacy by the state leadership of the party

  • Published:
play

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Senator Buruji Kashamu as a clown for parading himself as the party's governorship candidate in Ogun state.

The PDP's national leadership had submitted the name of Ladi Adebutu to the Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC) and faulted Kashamu's candidacy being backed by the state leadership of the party.

Despite the fact that the party's national leadership objected to his candidacy, Kashamu's faction in Ogun state continued its campaign as he was presented as the PDP governorship candidate by the state chairman of the party this week.

While reacting to this, PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party has pity for Kashamu for turning himself into a clown.

The PDP spokesperson accused the lawmaker of working with ruling All Progressives Congress to destabilise the PDP.

The statement read, "Senator Buruji, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realize that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state; they know that he has a pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the PDP; they also know that he is a clown on a journey to no where.

"Nigerians are aware that Senator Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.

"Those using Senator Buruji as their agent have turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organizing a rally to hand a fake flag to himself."

Ologbondiyan urged the people of Ogun to disregard Kashamu and continue to support the party's flagbearer, Adebutu.

