RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin resigns

Kingsley Chukwuka

Walid had recently promised to step down to assuage alleged lopsidedness in the party’s leadership positions.

Senator Walid Jibrin
Senator Walid Jibrin

Recommended articles

He announced his resignation at the just concluded BoT meeting held at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Recall that the chairman had recently promised to step down to assuage alleged lopsidedness in the party’s leadership positions.

Jibrin had earlier lamented that it is not democratic for the northern part of the country to produce the presidential candidate, the national chairman, BoT chairman and PDP Governors Forum chairman.

Details later...

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension in UK as doctors place Queen Elizabeth under close watch

Tension in UK as doctors place Queen Elizabeth under close watch

$496m arbitration: Obj, Atiku, PDP criminally negligent - Buhari Media Organisation

$496m arbitration: Obj, Atiku, PDP criminally negligent - Buhari Media Organisation

Military eliminates more than 252 terrorists in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military eliminates more than 252 terrorists in 2 weeks – DHQ

Atiku Abubakar is PDP’s best shot at the presidency - Sambo

Atiku Abubakar is PDP’s best shot at the presidency - Sambo

PDP BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin resigns

PDP BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin resigns

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku