PDP BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin resigns
He announced his resignation at the just concluded BoT meeting held at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party in Abuja.
Recall that the chairman had recently promised to step down to assuage alleged lopsidedness in the party’s leadership positions.
Jibrin had earlier lamented that it is not democratic for the northern part of the country to produce the presidential candidate, the national chairman, BoT chairman and PDP Governors Forum chairman.
Details later...
