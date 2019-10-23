The party made the claim on Wednesday in a statement ahead of its official campaign flag-off in Lokoja on Friday.

The party,s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in the statement that the party expected a landslide victory in the Nov. 16 governoship election.

“Since we kicked off our grassroots campaigns in the last few weeks, the PDP has continued to receive overwhelming support, solidarity and endorsements from all segments of the voting population,” he said.

He said that the spontaneous public jubilation that greeted the retrieval of PDP’s mandate of Mr Shaba Ibrahim for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency at the Court of Appeal, reinforces the imminent triumph of the PDP in the coming election.