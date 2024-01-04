PDP Benue says it is unperturbed by defection of its officials to APC
PDP understands that migration of politicians from the opposition to the ruling party has become a common feature in Nigeria’s politics.
Recommended articles
The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said this in a statement in Makurdi.
"PDP notes the departure to the APC of two of its officials, namely Mr Yandev Amaabai, a National Ex-officio and Mr Mbakorlumun Chia, the state Vice-Chairman for Benue North-West Senatorial District.
“Both officials have been listed to be received into the ruling APC at a ceremony slated for January 4 and the party wishes them well in their continuing political voyage,” Iortyom said.
He said that PDP understood that migration of politicians from the opposition to the ruling party had become a common feature in Nigeria’s politics.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng