PDP begs Fayose not to leave

  • Published:
Don’t take any decision in anger – PDP begs Gov play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state not to leave the party.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicty Secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi.

According to Vanguard, Odeyemi told Fayose not to take any decision in anger.

He said “We appeal to him not to leave the party, he has been an asset and he has benefited from the party. Even when he left, he still came back to the party, so he should consider all that and not abandon the party when we need him most.

“He should consider the fact that all those who left the PDP for other parties regretted that they left. He should not leave now that the likes of Atiku, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal are back in the party. God will guide him aright, he should not take any decision in anger.”

ALSO READ: Fayose speaks on 'going to see Tinubu'

Fayose threatens to leave

The Ekiti state Governor had earlier threatened to leave the PDP.

Punch reports that Fayose said that he will renounce his membership of the party any time from now.

The Ekiti state Governor also alleged that some people are trying to sideline him because he supported the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal while he was contesting to become the PDP presidential candidate for 2019.

Fayose said that his desire was for Tambuwal to become the PDP flagbearer.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

