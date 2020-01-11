In a bid to protect its plans for the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly directed all members of the party not to comment about strategies for the elections.

A PDP chieftain, who spoke to TheNation said the opposition party took the decision to protect the strategy it intends to adopt in the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The source said, “Yes, it is true that we had an enlarged meeting where we took a collective decision that none of us should comment on our party’s plans, particularly as regards the zoning of our party’s presidential ticket for 2023.

“That decision was taken to avoid a situation whereby mischief makers and their sponsors will be setting our prominent chieftains against one another to the detriment of our collective interest as a party.

“You must have read a recent media report where a harmless interview granted by the chairman of our Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, was twisted to serve some sinister purposes.”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently advised his party, PDP to focus on rebuilding the party first before talking about 2023 elections. (Pulse)

Recently, it was reported that the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin alleged that some people threatened him because he refused to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

But Jibrin in a chat with TheNation on Friday, January 10, 2020, said he was shocked by the reports.

He said, “When I met Atiku shortly after that report, he was the first to burst into laughter over the report and I could not help but to join him in laughing because we both knew that it could not be true. That was how it all ended.”

While confirming the ‘no comment’ stance of the party on the 2023 general elections, Jibrin said whoever wants to know about PDP’s plan should contact the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

“If you have questions about our plans for the 2023 presidential election, then contact the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP. He is the one that speaks for the party,” he said.

When contacted for comment about his party’s zoning and PDP’s preparation for 2023, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said, the opposition party has not taken any decision on that.

“I have said it over and over that we have not taken any decision on 2023. I am still saying it again that the PDP has not taken any position on zoning. We are not even discussing it, ” he said.

Ologbondiyan also said he does not know anything about the ‘no comment’ directive by the party leaders.