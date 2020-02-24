Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, revealed at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 24, 2020 that the party’s national working committee has also decided to seek the review of governorship election cases where it lost out.

He said this is as a result of how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has “conducted itself” over recent court cases.

However, it has not been confirmed if there is still a window for the party to seek such review as at press time.

Pulse will bring you more updates later..