PDP asks Nigerians to support Buhari on legitimate ethnic grievances dialogue

NAN recalls that the President in his broadcast to the nation, stressed the need for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He said that government was ready to arrest and prosecute all persons initiating violence through words and actions.

The President, who also promised to work on dialogue-based solution to address legitimate grievances, added that his administration would continue to protect the nation’s democracy.

Gani said: “What we can do is to encourage ourselves to support the President, based on these independence day declarations.

“We should obey the clarion call that Nigeria belongs to us all. If it breaks, we have no other place to go. We must give the President the benefit of doubt."

The PDP spokesman said that peaceful and united Nigeria remained key to national growth and development.

He urged the President to intensify efforts at ending unnecessary killings across the country and bringing those involved to book.

“However, the President must activate the actual dialogue activities to tackle insecurity. This is what we need at this time to give hope to Nigerians.

“We encourage all ethnic nationals to support the President, especially on using dialogue based solution to addressing legitimate grievances in the country.

“The President declared it on this Independence Day broadcast, he needs a time line to put the actions in place.”

He, however, urged the President to give true hope to Nigerians by walking the talk to end security challenges that will restore confidence of Nigerians.