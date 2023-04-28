The sports category has moved to a new website.

PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

Bayo Wahab

The PDP wants Buhari and his immediate family to be sanctioned with travel ban after May 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Premium Times)
The party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba alleged that Buhari did not give Nigerians credible elections and should be sanctioned with travel restrictions by the international community.

According to him, the 2023 general election was marred by a “brazen violation” of the electoral act, adding that it was the “worst in Nigeria’s history”.

He said, “The general despondency, resentment, and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous.

“Having undermined democracy in Nigeria, the PDP calls on the international community to accordingly impose sanctions including visa ban and travel restrictions on President Buhari and his family immediately after he vacates office on May 29, 2023.”

Commenting on the 2023 presidential election on Thursday, April 27, 2023, the president said the PDP and other opposition parties lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of their overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves.

Reacting to the president’s claim, the PDP said Buhari's comment is reprehensible.

The party said the president made the remark to bully, blackmail, and influence the “outcome of the petition pending before the presidential election petition tribunal”.

“It is, to say the least, reprehensible for Mr President to posture and gloat over the trampling of the will of Nigerians, blame the opposition for being overconfident,” the party said.

The opposition party also said Buhari gloated over the undermining of democracy by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which refused to transmit results from the polling units to its server/website.



