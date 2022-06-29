RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge the legality of primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Benue.

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue. [Thisday]
PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue. [Thisday]

PDP is asking the court to stop INEC from accepting and publishing the names of the governorship and senatorial candidates of the APC for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Recommended articles

In multiple suits filed, the PDP and its governorship and senatorial candidates are challenging the credibility of the APC direct primary election that produced its candidates for the 2023 elections in Benue.

In a suit marked “FHC/ABJ/CS/826/2022’’, the PDP and its governorship candidate, Mr Titus Uba are challenging APC’s primary election that produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as its governorship candidate.

In another suit, marked “FHC/ABJ/CS/ 889/2022’’, Gov. Samuel Ortom, Sen. Gabriel Suswam and Sen. Abba Moro are challenging the direct primary election of the APC that produced its candidates for the three senatorial zones in the state.

Listed as defendants in the multiple suits are INEC, Fr. Alia, Mr Terlumun Ikya, Mr Bernard Yisa, Mr Mathias Byuan, Mr Godwin Tyoachimin, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) and Sen. Barnabas Gemade.

Others are Rep. Herman Hembe, Mr Anyom Mlanga, Mr Terwase Orbunde, Mr Stephen Lawani, Mr Sam Ode and Prof. Terhemba Shija.

Also listed as defendants are Mr Emmanuel Udende, Mr Titus Zam, Mr Daniel Onjeh, Mr Samuel Zuga, Mr Torngee Malu, Mr David Awunah, Mr Nelson Alapa, Mr Jacob Ajene, Austin Oleho and retired Maj.-Gen. Joseph Eje.

In the originating summons the plaintiffs urged the court to compel INEC not to accept, recognise or publish the names of the APC candidates for the various positions being contested for in the state.

It was dated June 8 and filed by some senior lawyers led by Mr Sebastine Hon (SAN).

The plaintiffs held that the APC candidates should not be recognised because the primary elections that produced them as candidates were conducted in breach of relevant electoral laws.

According to the plaintiffs, this is in violation of Constitutional provisions for the conduct of party primaries.

Meanwhile, the judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, has ordered substituted service of the court processes on the defendants after granting the application moved by Hon, counsel to the plaintiffs.

He adjourned the matter till Aug. 1 for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

Trending

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

Obi meets with Wike

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]