PDP, APC have failed Nigerians, but 3rd force won't work - Okupe

In a televised interview on Friday, August 13, 2021, the 69-year-old said there's hardly any difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) who have both controlled the Federal Government since 1999.

He noted that both parties don't have strong enough political identities to separate them, especially as they have a lot of members in common.

"In a country where people go to bed with empty stomach, the health situation is so bad, the economy is terrible, inflated prices should form real challenges for our political parties, but they don't," he said.

Both the PDP and APC are currently battling leadership crises that have caused internal rifts, dividing members into factions.

Okupe said the crises are a consequence of the fundamental errors that birthed Nigeria's party system decades ago.

He said the structure of parties have been damaged so badly that they are not very well grounded, or run by properly-elected people.

The PDP member noted that the leadership crises facing both parties are merely to serve the interests of different individuals ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said, "I would prefer a situation where the real issues that concern the country is what we're debating, struggling about, and disagreeing about."

Despite his criticism of the parties, he said there's little chance that a third force would be successful at the 2023 polls.

The former governorship aspirant said there's hope for the country, but it would mean that APC and PDP go back to the basics and fix the structures of their internal systems.