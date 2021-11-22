PDP advises FG to understudy Akwa Ibom’s template for peace

Ologbondiyan urged the Federal Government to immediately understudy the model of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) programme, unveiled at the weekend by Gov. Udom Emmanuel as part of his measure to engender peace and development in the state.

He said that such template would help the Federal Government to combat the current spate of insecurity, disharmony, disagreements, tension, avoidable conflicts and restiveness in Nigeria.

“Our party insists that with the right template at the national level, our nation will come out of the woods and regain its pride of place among the comity of nations.”

Ologbondiyan said that the template had enabled Akwa-Ibom state government to effectively manage contending interests in the state.

He added that it had also helped Akwa-lbom to achieve harmony among the political class, enhanced public/private partnership, create enabling atmosphere for greater citizen’s participation as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

“Under the MPM template, the energies of all segments of the state’s population; the youths, political class, business community, professional groups, faith-based organizations, traditional institution and private individuals are being harnessed for the development of the state.”

The party commended Emmanuel’s commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state.

The situation, according to the party, has enabled him to effectively deploy the resources available to the state to impact lives, create enduring infrastructure, attract investors, provide jobs and improve on the living standard of the people, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

The PDP urged Gov. Emmanuel not to relent but continue to deepen harmonious living which is sine qua non for development.