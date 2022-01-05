RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP adjusts timetable for Ekiti poll, to hold primaries on Jan. 26

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of its timetable and schedule of activities for the primary election, for the June 18 Ekiti governorship poll.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bature said that the state congress to elect the governorship candidate earlier scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

He said that under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 8, has been shifted to Saturday, Jan. 15.

“Consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government council as well as person living with disabilities, earlier scheduled for Jan. 15 has been shifted to Saturday, Jan. 22,” Bature said.

He advised all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party to be by the guided accordingly.

PDP adjusts timetable for Ekiti poll, to hold primaries on Jan. 26

