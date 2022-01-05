PDP adjusts timetable for Ekiti poll, to hold primaries on Jan. 26

Bature said that the state congress to elect the governorship candidate earlier scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

He said that under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 8, has been shifted to Saturday, Jan. 15.

“Consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government council as well as person living with disabilities, earlier scheduled for Jan. 15 has been shifted to Saturday, Jan. 22,” Bature said.