PDP adjourns national caucus meeting, reschedules NEC, BOT meetings

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP National Caucus will reconvene on Wednesday to continue discussions on the party’s timetable for the 2023 general elections and other important issues.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the end of the 41st National Caucus meeting held on Monday night in Abuja.

He said that while the caucus meeting had been adjourned to Wednesday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday to discuss important issues would also hold on Wednesday.

“After effective discussions, we have adjourned the meeting to Wednesday for the continuation of all the issues on the agenda.

“On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the caucus meeting will hold, thereafter the BoT meeting and then the NEC meeting,” he said.

The party had earlier fixed its NEC and Board of Trustees meeting for Tuesday.

