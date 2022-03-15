PDP adjourns national caucus meeting, reschedules NEC, BOT meetings

He said that while the caucus meeting had been adjourned to Wednesday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday to discuss important issues would also hold on Wednesday.

“After effective discussions, we have adjourned the meeting to Wednesday for the continuation of all the issues on the agenda.

“On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the caucus meeting will hold, thereafter the BoT meeting and then the NEC meeting,” he said.