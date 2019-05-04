The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo state has accused the state governor, Rochas Okorocha of using the traditional rulers peace summit in Owerri to defraud the citizens of the state of huge funds.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Secretary of the party in the state, Nze Emeana, on Friday, May 3, 2019, alleged that Okorocha colluded with traditional rulers to siphon huge funds belonging to the people.

Contrary to claims by the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Samuel Ohirihe, the party also stated that the National Council of Traditional Rulers had nothing to do with the elections in the state.

Quoting the party, Punch reports that the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, had also claimed that the collated suggestions from the summit would be submitted to the President and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

PDP also believed that Okorocha organised the summit to loot Imo state resources and at the same time launder his image with a view to getting the Independent National Electoral Commission to release his withheld Certificate of Return as the winner of Imo West Senatorial election result.

Recall that in March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave Okorocha a condition for his Certificate of Return.

The Commission said it can only issue a certificate of return to the governor if there's a court order to that effect.