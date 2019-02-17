The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Amina Zakari, the head of the collation centre committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Amina Zakari of sabotaging the electoral agency’s efforts.

This was made known in a statement sent to Pulse by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondoyan on Sunday, February 1, 2019.

The party also alleged that hackers were hired to corrupt INEC’s voters’ register and delete names of voters from its database.

According to the statement, APC moles were instructed to frustrate the distribution sensitive materials to some states so that elections will be stalled.

Read the full statement below:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to alert Nigerians that contrary to simulated stance by the Buhari Presidency and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, fresh facts have confirmed that elements of the Federal Government and the APC have been sabotaging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a well-orchestrated plot to engineer a staggered presidential election.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had vehemently protested the continued retention of President Muhammadu Buhari’s relation, Mrs. Amina Zakari, in INEC. We have been reliably informed that the same Amina Zakari and another high-ranking INEC commissioner played a pivotal role in assisting the APC and Buhari Presidency in sabotaging the operations of INEC and scuttling the February 16 elections.

The reason for this is that President Buhari is determined to have a staggered election where he can use security agencies to subvert the will of the people at the polls.

These APC elements in INEC engineered actions that affected the distribution and delivery of INEC sensitive materials to designated locations, thereby frustrating the electoral process.

We also have details of how a hired a team of data hackers corrupted the voters register, with a view to cause mass confusion and voters suppression on the election day.

Nigerians would have been shocked that many registered voters in possession of their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) would have arrived their polling centers on election day, only to discover to their amazement that their names have disappeared from the register in their units.

Intelligence available to us further details how agents of the Buhari Presidency infiltrated the distribution system and ensured that sensitive election materials do not arrive at the designated locations, with the views to stall elections in several states and pave way for a staggered election.

This is in addition to deliberate swapping of sensitive election materials between different states and local governments so as to muddle up the process and stall election in affected areas. In some of states like Edo, sensitive election materials did not arrive at their designated points on APC interruption.

The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to be alert in resisting the APC and the Buhari Presidency in their plot to sabotage our elections.

Our promise to Nigerians is that we will continue to stand with the people in exposing APC’s rigging plots and stopping them from creating more havoc and destruction of our democratic process.

We therefore call on President Buhari to save himself from further disgrace, as the signpost of enemy of democracy, by ensuring that his cabal and their ilk in APC cease forthwith from tampering with our electoral process.

Buhari's reaction

President Buhari while reacting to the postponement of the elections, expressed disappointment and wondered why INEC could not hold elections as planned weeks after assuring Nigerians of preparedness.

The APC campaign council also condemned the postponement and called on its supporters to be patient and determined.

The APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has however demanded for an apology from INEC.