PDP accuses APC of shielding leaders behind adulterated fuel importation

Bayo Wahab

The PDP asks the Federal Government to make all documents regarding the importation of the contaminated fuel public.

PDP accuses APC of shielding leaders behind adulterated fuel importation.
PDP accuses APC of shielding leaders behind adulterated fuel importation. (BBC)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of shielding leaders of the party involved in the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The PDP alleged that APC leaders allegedly connived with foreign interests to import contaminated fuel into the country to defraud Nigerians and raise billions of naira to fund the APC National Convention and rig the 2023 elections.

The opposition party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olgunagba.

The PDP said since it exposed the APC’s alleged plots to siphon a staggering N2.557 trillion padded as fuel subsidy for 2022, the ruling party he been seeking ways to steal money to fund its 2023 rigging scheme.

The statement reads in part: “The PDP strongly condemns these despicable acts by APC leaders which further expose the impunity and wickedness of the APC towards Nigerians.

“The inclination for official concealment ostensibly informed the refusal by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on national television on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to name those involved in the importation of the poisonous fuel into our country.

“Against this backdrop, the PDP rejects the announced internal investigation of this terrible crime by the government as the APC administration cannot be trusted given its manifest predilection to shield the APC leaders involved. Nigerians note the various investigations instituted by the APC government in the past which ended without any meaningful outcome; notable among which was the manipulated EndSARS Report.”

The PDP also asked the Federal Government to make all documents regarding the importation of the contaminated fuel public, adding that everyone involved must be exposed and held accountable.

The PDP further asked the ruling party and President Muhammadu Buhari to explain how 317 million litres of adulterated fuel was brought into the country and distributed nationwide.

“Where was the toxic fuel imported from? Which company is the pre-inspection agent? How much was paid for the very cheap contaminated fuel and through which banks were payment effected? All documents relating to the transaction must be made public.

“Our Party insists that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Petroleum Resources cannot acquit himself with his reported comedy of anger, buck-passing, querying of subordinates and attempt by government to use some companies as scapegoats instead of accepting responsibility by exposing and naming individuals involved in the crime,” the PDP said.

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari has said that DSDP suppliers were responsible for the importation of adulterated petrol into the country.

According to him, the DSDP suppliers are NNPC subsidiaries which include MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil.

