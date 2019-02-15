An Isreali company HSLI believed to have ties with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was reportedly hired by the APC to ensure that access to the internet and mobile communication is unavailable in the country. This is allegedly part of a plan to rig the polls.

The APC through its Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson Festus Keyamo, denies the rumour it claimed was a reflection of the PDP's type of politics.

In Congo, the general elections held in December 2018, shows an example of the harm an absence of connectivity can mean. It was an order reportedly given by the previous government led by President Joseph Kabila.

Keyamo says nothing like that will happen under APC's control. The accusation from PDP's camp is only false information.

"This is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the PDP, the obvious sponsors of the story. We have warned a few days ago of a series of fake news lined up by the PDP and Atiku’s Campaign team in the last days leading up to the elections.

"This is obviously one of them," says Keyamo in a statement disseminated on Thursday.

Two days to the elections, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC has confirmed a commitment to lead his countrymen to more prosperity though it may take time.

He shared this in his address to the nation on Thursday evening. His speech summarized his achievement from his first tenure since assuming the role of president in June 2015.