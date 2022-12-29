ADVERTISEMENT
PDP, Accord, ADC members defect to APC in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord members have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were received into APC at the open ground of Methodist Primary School, Apaara in Oyo town.

NAN also reports that the PDP defectors were led by the Vice-Chairman in Oyo West Local Government Area, Alhaji Mumini Azeez and Mr Wumi Oladeji, while others party members were led by respective their leaders.

A statement issued by the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Olawale Sadare, described the defection as a ‘serious depletion’ to the ranks of the ruling party and other political parties in the state.

According to the party, the defection is an indication of APC’s readiness to defeat all the candidates of other political parties in the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Azeez described his former party as ‘a haven of deceit’ where no reasonable citizen should play his/her politics.

Among the defectors were: Alhaja Ejide Saka (ADC), Mrs Olawumi Kola (PDP), Mr Nurudeen Abule (Accord), Mrs Olaide Akande (ADP), Pastor Sulola Taiwo (Accord), Mrs Eniola Oyelere (Accord) and Mr Mustapha Sakiru.

They were all received by the APC candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr Yunus Akintunde, the House of Representatives candidate for Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West,Prince Akeem Adeyemi and Hon. Kazeem Arole.

NAN reports that the APC governorship candidate in the state, Sen. Teslim Folarin, was represented by Mr Yemi Aderibigbe, Deputy Director-General of Oyo APC 2023 Campaign Council and Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, the APC State Secretary.

Also present at the occasion were: Sadare, Alhaji Yinka Folarin, Hon. Femi Akintunde, Hon. Segun Taiwo, Hon. Billy Ogundele, Chief Ogundijo Ogundiran, Chief E.O. Olaoye and Chief Sunday Elegbede.

News Agency Of Nigeria
