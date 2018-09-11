Pulse.ng logo
Paul Ikonne: Abia APC guber aspirant sues for consensus candidacy

Paul Ikonne said a consensus candidacy would ensure the APC’s victory at the 2019 general elections.

  Published:
APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President play Abia APC guber aspirant, Prince Paul Ikonne, sues for consensus candidacy. (Tolani Ali)

A gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Paul Ikonne, has urged stakeholders of the ruling party in Abia State to settle for a consensus candidate.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, after he obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC national secretariat, Ikonne said consensus candidacy would ensure the party’s victory at the 2019 general elections.

Ikonne, a former governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, promised to make Abia conducive for business "knowing that the people of the state are business oriented and also take the state to  greater heights."

"As long as our party come together with a consensus candidate, which we will eventually go for, we will come out strong in 2019,” he said.

ALSO READ: PDP asks EFCC to investigate APC national leader

"Those trying to destabilize the party one way other the other cave in by God's grace and key into this course for us to rescue and take Abia to a greater height," he added.

Meanwhile, 50 local government chairmen have reportedly pitched their tent behind Jide Sanwonolu, a governorship aspirant of the APC in Lagos state.

According to PunchSanwonolu, a former Lagos state commissioner for Commerce and Industry is the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu's "anointed candidate".

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

