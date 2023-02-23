Pat Utomi: Hundreds of PVCs found in Nnewi forest

Prof. Pat Utomi, the convener of the Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties, Social Movements and Civil Society for Peter Obi-Baba-Ahmed Datti, has reacted to the discovery of thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in a forest in Nnewi, Anambra State.
What happened earlier: With the 2023 general election less than 48 hours away, a video surfaced online of two unidentified hunters, as they discovered a bag full of PVCs in a forest in Akamili, a community in Nnewi.
What the hunters did: The hunters who discovered the bags on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, later took it to a popular radio station, Authority FM to alert the public of the incident.
What Pat Utomi said: During an interview on Arise TV on Thursday Morning, February 23, 2023, reacting to the development, Utomi urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to spring into action, suggesting that the electoral body should repost people.
What he said: “But what solution do we have, It might be some optimal, we have to go on. But if they [INEC] are wise, they should repost people and share with margin.
“If they are wise to give credibility to this process. Going forward, we don’t expect a perfect outcome, we are going to module through, but how is this module reassuring that we can keep Nigeria functional and a resort of progress for its people.”
What the police said: Anambra State Police Command has said that they are yet to verify the authenticity of a video clip on social media which alleged that PVCs were dumped in the Nnewi forest.
What INEC said: INEC has said the PVCs found in the forest were already defaced, obsolete, and no more useful for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.
During an interview with Legit, a staff of INEC at the Nnewi North office who did not disclose her name because she was not authorized to speak for the commission, said such an incident could happen when PVCs are already defaced and have stayed more than twenty years with the commission.
