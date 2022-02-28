Pastor Giwa urges Buhari to fix his mistakes before end of his presidency

The country has plunged into different social and economic problems from inflation, recession, increase in poverty, insecurity and other issues, all under Buhari's match.

This has brought the former military Head of State under intense scrutiny and Pastor Giwa insists Buhari has a lot of cleaning up to do before he leaves office next year.

“Let me also say this very clearly, before president Buhari runs out of time, he needs to amend his mistakes and think of his age," Giwa said a gathering in his church.

“Ordinarily, when you get to the final stage of human development. I mean from age 65 until death, you ought to have changed for the better and do your best to lay a good foundation for others.

“But, as it is in Nigeria, our political leaders don’t think about legacies they are leaving behind. They want to finish Nigeria before they go, forgetting that we all have limited time.

“President Buhari, by now, is 80 years of age. What else does he want? Why can’t he change for the better to make the people laugh?

Giwa noted that he had cautioned Nigerians about voting for Buhari and the All Progressive Congress in 2015, citing control for power as their only interest rather than the people.

“Many of you were in this church at a programme around 2015 where I warned Nigerians from voting for the All Progressives Congress," Giwa continued.

“I told you they were only desperate for power and nothing else. Did they not get the power? What did they use the power for? They used it against the masses who voted for them.

“Please, shine your eyes and wake up. These people don’t mean well for Nigerians, but God will rescue His people from the hands of oppressors in no time."

With Buhari's tenure expiring next year, it is believed that the APC will still hold on to power with former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the perceived candidate that will take over.