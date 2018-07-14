Pulse.ng logo
Home > News > Politics >

Party agents fight as students fight during Ekiti elections

Ekiti Election Party agents fight in Ado Ekiti as students fight in Oye during polls

Violence has been reported at two polling booths in the ongoing governorship elections in Ekiti state.

  Published:
Party agents fight as students fight during Ekiti elections play

Violence has been reported at two different polling booths after the voting exercise for the governorship elections in Ekiti state commenced.

According to Situation Room Nigeria, First violence was recorded in Oye Ekiti at about 8:35am.

Polling Unit 9 of Ward 6 in Oye Local Government area recorded first violence as students of Federal University of Oye Ekiti  made attempts to vote.

play Voting ongoing in Ekiti (Pulse)

 

It was reported that the students, who are not indigenes of Ekiti State, made efforts to vote and met stiff resistance from the people.

 

ALSO READ: Situation reports in Ekiti election as voters troop out

However, a traditional ruler was reported to have intervened in the fight.

Party agents fight in Ado Ekiti

In the same vein, party agents in a ward in Ado Ekiti got physical after a misunderstanding that led to another violence.

A party agent reportedly poured acid on a fellow agent after a misunderstanding in Ward 001 of Udi in Ado Ekiti.

 

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

