Party agents fight as students fight during Ekiti elections

Violence has been reported at two polling booths in the ongoing governorship elections in Ekiti state.
According to Situation Room Nigeria, First violence was recorded in Oye Ekiti at about 8:35am.
Polling Unit 9 of Ward 6 in Oye Local Government area recorded first violence as students of Federal University of Oye Ekiti made attempts to vote.
It was reported that the students, who are not indigenes of Ekiti State, made efforts to vote and met stiff resistance from the people.
However, a traditional ruler was reported to have intervened in the fight.
In the same vein, party agents in a ward in Ado Ekiti got physical after a misunderstanding that led to another violence.
A party agent reportedly poured acid on a fellow agent after a misunderstanding in Ward 001 of Udi in Ado Ekiti.