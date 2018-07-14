Party agents fight as students fight during Ekiti elections

news

Violence has been reported at two different polling booths after the voting exercise for the governorship elections in Ekiti state commenced.

According to Situation Room Nigeria, First violence was recorded in Oye Ekiti at about 8:35am.

Polling Unit 9 of Ward 6 in Oye Local Government area recorded first violence as students of Federal University of Oye Ekiti made attempts to vote.

It was reported that the students, who are not indigenes of Ekiti State, made efforts to vote and met stiff resistance from the people.

However, a traditional ruler was reported to have intervened in the fight.

Party agents fight in Ado Ekiti

In the same vein, party agents in a ward in Ado Ekiti got physical after a misunderstanding that led to another violence.

A party agent reportedly poured acid on a fellow agent after a misunderstanding in Ward 001 of Udi in Ado Ekiti.