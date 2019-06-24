National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the parliament has condemned the swearing in of nine members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Nine out of twenty-four members of the Edo State House Assembly were inaugurated between 9:30pm and 9:45pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa on Sunday, June 23, 2019, Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, likened the event to a secret cult activity.

He expressed concerns with the none disclosure of the proclamation by Governor Godwin Obaseki for the House to reconvene.

“For me, it’s very embarrassing if any state governor, particularly of APC extraction, will do anything that is less than what the constitution says and the example that our president has set,” Oshiomhole said.

”The president issued it (proclamation) because he is obliged by the constitution to do so, whether he likes it or not and he did. He did it transparently. He has led us by example.

“So, you know that what happened in Edo was that they did not publicize a proclamation letter. The members were not informed. They did the inauguration at 9:30pm in what in a Supreme Court judgement call nocturnal hours.

“Business of parliament is done transparently; they are not secret cult. Now, you have a twenty-four member House; nineteen members protested. You have six and you carry people in their short knickers. Even in the House they have rules, the dress code. So, it happened in Edo, it has happened in Bauchi,” he added.

Oshiomhole also dismissed claims by the former APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun that he had “constituted himself into a godfather” and “biggest distraction” to Governor Obaseki.