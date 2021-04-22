Fact Check: Did Gbajabiamila shut down House debate on Pantami resignation? Short answer is No

Pantami has been under public pressure over the past week to resign from his position following the revelation of troubling extremist comments he made in the past, including support for terror groups, and infamous terror leader, Osama Bin Ladin.

Many politicians have steered clear of engaging the topic, but House Minority Leader, Tony Elumelu, during plenary on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 called for the minister's resignation.

The lawmaker's demand has since then sparked a wide range of reactions, including misinformation about the proceedings of the House plenary on Wednesday.

Some social media users have claimed that House Speaker Gbajabiamila invalidly shut down the debate on Pantami's resignation, implying that he did not want the topic discussed by lawmakers.

Others have also claimed that northern lawmakers in the House mobilised themselves to ensure that the issue raised by Elumelu was not discussed, suggesting that they stood in political solidarity with the under fire minister.

These posts, many of them originating on Twitter, have garnered thousands of retweets and widely shared on other social media platforms.

A Twitter user has even called on foreign authorities to note Gbajabiamila's alleged stand with Pantami despite his past unsettling comments.

Some media organisations have also repeated some of these claims in their coverage of the plenary.

But these claims are blatantly untrue, or a misrepresentation of what happened on Wednesday.

What really happened?

When Elumelu tabled Pantami's issue on Wednesday, he raised a privilege point of order six, rule one and two which, according to House Rules, demands immediate consideration.

The order allows a member to raise a matter of privilege breached in relation to themself or the House.

To establish this personal breach, Elumelu said his constituents have been bombarding him with calls for the House to demand Pantami's resignation.

"I feel that it would be out of place for me to sit here and allow this chamber not to sit about it and totally call for his resignation or suspension," he said.

In response, Gbajabiamila noted that Elumelu's contribution came under the wrong order because he failed to establish how his privilege had been breached in accordance to the specific point of order he raised.

"As you know, under privilege, we don't debate such issues if it comes under privilege," the Speaker said.

Conclusion

Contrary to claims that Gbajabiamila autocratically shut down debate on Pantami's removal, the Speaker duly noted Elumelu's contribution, but didn't put the issue up for debate because the manner it was raised was not in accordance with the House rules.

Matters of privilege in the House are not debated, or even seconded like motions are.

Other claims that northern senators mobilised and backed Pantami against Elumelu's contribution are also completely false, as the issue was never put up to debate at any point.