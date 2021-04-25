Pantami: Fayose says presidency has become employer and defender of terrorists

Fayose said this in a reaction to the presidency’s support for Pantami despite the calls for his removal over some comments he made in the past in support of the activities of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeedah and the Taliban.

Fayose said Pantami’s case has further exposed President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s hypocrisy and complicity.

The ex-governor also said it is painful that Nigerians are being governed by people who were at one time nominated as Boko Haram negotiators while their lieutenants are those who have openly kicked against military action against Boko Haram terrorists.

He said, “The present situation of Nigeria, where the Presidency has become the employer and defender of Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits is so appalling.

“The issue of Isa Pantami has further exposed the govt’s hypocrisy and complicity. So saddening and worrisome that the spokesmen of the president were the ones going from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists.

“In the last 3 days, over 300 Nigerians have been killed across the country, with several others in captivity, and this is still not enough for President Buhari & his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes. Rather, they are seen making merry as if nothing has happened.

“It is painful that Nigeria is being governed by people who were at one time nominated as Boko Haram negotiators while their lieutenants are those who have openly kicked against military action against Boko Haram terrorists & rejected its categorisation as a terrorist organization.

“Those ruling Nigeria, particularly at the federal are acting as if the country is about the government and them, forgetting that the government is about the country and its people.

“With killings from North, South, East & West, it is certain that Nigerians must be impatient to send this APC govt packing in 2023, having made the mistake of bringing these clueless people in 2015. In fact, waiting bw now & 2023 will remain a pain in the heart of Nigerians.

“It is funny that today, if those running the affairs of the country are not telling us that armed bandits must be seen as innocent until proven guilty, they will be saying offence of forgery is more grievous than an open declaration of support for terrorists.