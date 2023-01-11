Oyo workers’ welfare will be top priority if elected – Adelabu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Adelabu said the workers would enjoy better welfare package under his administration, saying he had enjoyed good working conditions in the past too.

He decried the use of salary payment as an achievement by some politicians, saying it was wrong to use such as a selling point.

The governorship candidate said that every worker deserved to be paid salaries for work done, saying that it was a crime to owe salary.

“I have been a worker earning salary before and I enjoyed good working conditions. I know where the shoe pinches and I know what is best for workers’ welfare.

“I enjoy regular payment of salary as a worker and I never owed any of my over 3,000 workers salary. Salary payment is not an achievement or selling point.

“Any governor who owes workers has committed crime against humanity. I will never owe workers because I have never owed any worker,” Adelabu said.

He promised to grant autonomy to local governments in the state, saying such would allow for widespread development at the grassroots level.

Adelabu said that his ambition was driven by strong commitment to community and humanitarian services.

According to him, I am not contesting to make money or attain position but to sustain the legacies of my grandfather.

He decried the state’s 33rd position in WAEC ratings, describing it as a very bad result for a state which prides itself as the pacesetter state.

Adelabu urged the electorate not to vote for candidates who lacked financial, material and human management skills, saying such people could not take the state to greater heights.

The governorship candidate urged the electorate to always consider the appropriateness, competence, capability and credibility of candidates they would vote for as leaders.

Adelabu urged the people to cast their votes for those who showed concern for the citizenry through job creation and contributions to the economy of the state.

He said that all his businesses ranging from mechanised farming, hospitality, real estate, to mention a few were all located in the state.

“I have employed more than 3000 workers in the state and I hail from a popular household in Ibadan.

“When I run Oyo State affairs positively, it will affect my businesses positively. If the other way round, then it would wreck my businesses too,’’ Adelabu said.