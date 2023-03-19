ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin has been re-elected to represent Ibarapa East State Constituency in the Assembly.

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (DailyPost)
Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

He said that the the APC candidate, Aderounmu Adeolu got 7,111 votes while the Accord Party candidate, Oladeni Tunde scored 2,724 votes.

“Ogundoyin having scored the highest number of votes in the Ibarapa East State Constituency election is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Oladeji said.

In his reaction, the Speaker expressed appreciation to people in the constituency for re-electing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people have spoken with their votes. It is their victory, it is their decision.

“The people of Ibarapa East state constituency have given us their mandate once again hence I am overwhelmed and happy.

“This is God’s doing and it is marvelous in my sight. To the Lord be the glory,” he said.

The Speaker added that voters have again demonstrated their love for him, Gov. Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party through their massive votes

“This is a great sacrifice from our people. It is another trust bestowed on us by our people and the party and we shall again hold and see it as sacred,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogundoyin said that this would be his third term as member of Oyo State House of Assembly.

“I’m humbled and honoured as another opportunity has come for me to serve my people and bring more development and infrastructure to them.

“I won election in 2015, 2019 and it is another success story in 2023.

“My mission is to continue to give quality representation to my constituency such that will make life easier and meaningful for them,” Ogundoyin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

Plateau Deputy Speaker loses seat to PDP

Plateau Deputy Speaker loses seat to PDP

APC's Yahaya wins Buhari’s state assembly constituency seat

APC's Yahaya wins Buhari’s state assembly constituency seat

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

Apata wins Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2

Apata wins Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2

INEC announces Sunday for commencement of result collation in Cross River

INEC announces Sunday for commencement of result collation in Cross River

PDP wins Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun

PDP wins Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun

PDP's Kofoworola wins Ede North State Constituency in Osun

PDP's Kofoworola wins Ede North State Constituency in Osun

Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'